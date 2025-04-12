IPL 2025: KKR Captain Ajinkya Rahane Likens To MS Dhoni And Virat Kohli: 'Jinks Is A Role Model For Everybody'

Ajinkya Rahane has undoubtedly been the Kolkata Knight Riders ' most consistent performer this season. Apart from his batting, Rahane has also been quite impressive in his capacity as the leader, having led the defending champions to three wins so far.

Ajinklya Rahane Masterminded KKR Bowling masterclass Against CSK

Rahane was bought at a base price of INR 2 crore at the IPL auction and was handed the leadership baton following the departure of Shreyas Iyer. Rahane has amassed 206 runs so far at a strike rate of 154.54 and is currently sixth on the Orange Cap list. KKR demolished CSK at their home, and it was the KKR captain, once again, who controlled the proceedings from the start. Moeen Ali was included in the starting lineup, and the off-spinner toyed with the CSK openers, having picked the prized wicket of Devon Conway.

Ajinkya Rahane Receives Plaudits After CSK Victory

Rahane oversaw a brilliant bowling performance as the CSK spinners shared six wickets among themselves, leaving the five time champions reeling on the brink. After the match, KKR assistant coach Ottis Gibson heaped praises on the skipper, citing he is a role model just like MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli .

In a video uploaded by the official X handle of KKR, he said, “Quite often, when I'm working with teams with young players, we often look at our role models. We often look in another team for somebody else, and it might be MS Dhoni, it might be Kohli. Jinks (Rahane) is a role model for everybody here in this dressing room as a batter. And I'll tell you why. I believe that when we set up the roster everyday, Jinks wants 20 minutes, no bowlers, some little bubble feeds from us and throws from the throwers.”

Gibson further pointed out how Rahane emphasises his strength as he always tries to play his shots on the ground.

“He never hits in the air. On the floor. Then when the game starts, he knows what his technique is. His strike-rate is above 150. He practices what he wants to play everyday. And when he bats with us in the middle, he has a certain confidence and certain calmness on he goes about his business. He's a role model for the young guys. We should pay attention to the way he goes about his business.”