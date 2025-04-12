'This Is Varun's Home': Varun Chakaravarthy Delivers A KL Rahul-Inspired Statement After KKR Trounces CSK At Chepauk

Team India spinner Varun Chakaravarthy made a bold statement after the Kolkata Knight Riders' commanding win over the Chennai Super Kings. MS Dhoni's return as the skipper was trounced by the Ajinkya Rahane-led side, as the Super Kings fumbled heavily with the bat at home. KKR's bowling arsenal swept wickets like a tornado, and Chakaravarthy picked up two wickets in the competition and made a KL Rahul-like statement after The Knight Risers' win.

Varun Chakaravarthy Marks His Authority At Chepauk After KKR Beat CSK

The Kolkata Knight Riders made no mistake after the heartbreaking loss at Eden Gardens. While heading to Chennai, the franchise was aiming for a comprehensive win, and they did just that. The Chennai Super Kings were defeated by eight wickets at Chepauk, with KKR reaching the given target in just ten overs and one extra ball. The Knight Riders' formidable presentation put a dent in CSK's hopes for a title.

In a video shared by the Kolkata Knight Riders on Instagram, Varun Chakaravarthy could be seen making a gesture and called the MA Chidambaram Stadium home. The mystery pacer plays for Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket and has played in Chepauk for a long time. After claiming the win over the Chennai Super Kings, Chakaravarthy stamped his authority on the tracks he calls home in a similar way KL Rahul did, who smacked the bat on Chinnaswamy and marked his territory after hitting the match-winning six.

"The message is loud and clear, this is Varun's Home," KKR captioned the post on the social media platform Instagram.

Kolkata Knight Riders Still Need Some Consistency

With the win over CSK, the Kolkata Knight Riders have gained some much-needed momentum. As defending champions, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side has added pressure to defend their title. KKR's start to the IPL 2025 season was a rollercoaster after they lost two out of the three games they have played at Eden Gardens.