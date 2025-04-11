IPL 2025: KKR Deepen CSK's Woes, Thrash Five-Time Champions At Their Fortress To Secure 3rd Win

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets to secure their third win in IPL 2025. This also happens to be CSK's hat trick of defeats at their home for the first time in IPL.

KKR Humble CSK At Their Fortress

The Chennai Super Kings encountered one of their worst batting displays against KKR at the Chepauk. It seems the KKR bowlers read the pitch well and bowled according to the conditions. The return of MS Dhoni coincided with CSK's humiliating display on their home pitch as the visitors enjoyed a brilliant spell with the ball. If it wasn't for Shivam Dube, CSK wouldn't have crossed the three-digit score in Chennai. Rahul Tripathi was called back in the lineup, but he failed to justify his place as CSK succumbed to their lowest score at their home.

Shivam Dube's late burst helped the home side top cross the three-figure mark, but their batting woes will be a massive concern going deep into the tournament. KKR didn't face much resistance as they reached the target after losing the wickets of Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine. The win left KKR in the third place while CSK have remained 9th in the IPL table.

CSK skipper Rahane has continued his form as he looked solid during his stay at the crease. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he insisted he worked on his batting in the last couple of years. “I am enjoying my batting, worked hard last two-three years. It is about staying in the moment than thinking too ahead.”

CSK's Struggle Became Evident Again