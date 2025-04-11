IPL 2025: MS Dhoni's Captaincy Return Turns Sour As CSK Slump To New Low, Register Embarrassing Record In Chennai

The return of MS Dhoni as the captain hasn't yielded any result for Chennai Super Kings against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL . The five-time IPL champions could only manage to post a paltry 103 runs on their home turf.

CSK Succumbed To New Low Against KKR IN IPL

In the proceedings, CSK have now registered an embarrassing record. Their previous lowest score was 109 against the Mumbai Indians back in 2019. They have now smashed their own record as 103 is now the lowest score ever recorded by the franchise at their home in IPL history. The shambolic record has only complicated CSK's chances of making it to the IPL playoffs this time. Dhoni's struggles continue to bother him as the 43 year old was once again became a victim of spinners. Sunil Narine trapped him in front of the wicket, and even a review didn't help his cause.

CSK Are On Verge Of Another Unwanted Record In Chennai

Rahul Tripathi was brought in the place of Ruturaj Gaikwad but couldn't stand much longer at the crease. The KKR spinners took advantage of the surface and choked the CSK batting lineup from the very start. Varun Chakaravarthy, Moeen Ali and Sunil Narine have combined to take six wickets, which speaks volumes about the Chepauk surface. This would be Chennai's third home defeat on a trot, and for the first time in IPL history, they are on the verge of losing three consecutive matches at their “Fortress”.