Will Eden Gardens Lose The Privilege Of Hosting The IPL 2025 Final? Sourav Ganguly Says 'Everything Will Be Sorted'

Former India cricketer Sourav Ganguly has opened up on the chances for Eden Gardens to host the IPL 2025 Final. The venue for the playoffs is yet to be named, as per the revised schedule. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium and Eden Gardens were supposed to host the playoff matches, with the summit clash happening in Kolkata. But scenarios have seemingly altered. But Ganguly remains positive that the final will be hosted at the iconic stadium. He also affirmed that the CAB is in talks with the BCCI regarding the same.

Sourav Ganguly Says CAB In Talks With BCCI Over IPL 2025 Final Venue

The Eden Gardens' privilege to host the IPL 2025 season was affected after the tournament was suspended due to increased conflict between India and Pakistan. While the BCCI and IPL have named a revised schedule for the remaining matches, the venue for the playoffs and summit clash has not been named. Amid the heightened confusion over the playoff venues, Sourav Ganguly has spoken up on the chances for Kolkata to host the final at Eden Gardens.

"No, no, we're trying - talking to the BCCI. Eto sohoje sore jawa jay? [Is it that easy to shift the final?]. It's Eden's playoffs, and I'm sure everything will be sorted. I'm very hopeful," Sourav Ganguly said as per PTI.

IPL 2025 Match Gets Delayed

The Indian Premier League was supposed to begin today in pompous fashion with a match between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders. The match was supposed to take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Fans have painted the stadium white to honour Virat Kohli, who had recently retired from Test cricket.