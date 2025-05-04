sb.scorecardresearch
  • IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders' Playoff Qualifying Scenarios After Thrilling Win vs Rajasthan Royals

Updated May 4th 2025, 19:50 IST

IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders' Playoff Qualifying Scenarios After Thrilling Win vs Rajasthan Royals

The win is a huge boost for KKR, as it means they remain alive in the race for the IPL 2025 play-offs despite some wobbly form to start the season.

Reported by: Shayne Dias
KKR IPL 2025
KKR beat RR by 1 run. | Image: AP

Defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders kept their hopes of reaching the IPL 2025 play-offs alive after a narrow and thrilling one-wicket win over the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday (May 4). 

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, KKR managed 206-4 thanks to a hard-hitting 50 from Andre Russell. 

However, a 95 from Riyan Parag as well as a 14-ball 25 from impact sub Shubham Dubey very nearly got RR over the line. 

But it wasn't enough as they could only score 205-8, meaning it was KKR who won the match by a solitary run in the end. 

How Does KKR vs RR Game Impact IPL 2025 Play-off Hopes?

The win is a huge boost for KKR, as it means they remain alive in the race for the play-offs despite some wobbly form to start the season. 

They have played 11 games, of which they have won 5 and also lost 5 - the 1 no-result came against the Punjab Kings due to rain. 

Their results mean they have 11 points with 3 games remaining - and mathematically in with a chance of making the play-offs. 

However, they will have to win all of their remaining games to be in with a chance. 

Should they win all 3 games, they will finish on 17 points - which will keep them in the hunt assuming other results go their way. 

What About the Rajasthan Royals?

But there is no hope left for RR - they were out of the race even before the game against KKR. 

Had they beaten KKR, they'd have 8 points with 2 matches left - with two more wins taking them to a maximum of 12 points. 

Teams usually need a bare miminum of 14 to qualify, meaning RR never stood a chance even if they beat KKR. 

Published May 4th 2025, 19:50 IST