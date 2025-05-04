IPL 2025: KKR Secure Thrilling Win Over Rajasthan Royals, Defeat Riyan Parag's Side By 1 Run To Brighten Playoff Hopes

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Rajasthan Royals by to secure their 5th win in IPL 2025. Ajinkya Rahane's team has moved to the 6th position with 11 points and have further brightened their IPL playoff hopes.

Andre Russell took his hitting to another level as KKR finished with 206 runs on the board. Sunil Narine fell early and Rahmanullah Gurbaz tried to stick around for a while. But he could only manage 35 off 25 balls before getting dismissed. Ajinkya Rahane and Ankrish Raghuvanshi kept the scoreboard ticking with some valuable runs on a slowish surface. Ankrish found five fours in his innings of 44.

Russell started things slowly but found his rhythm soon and went on to hit six sixes and four fours. He didn't spare anyone and also smashed Maheesh Theekshana for three straight sixes. Rajasthan lost Vaibhav Suryavanshi very early, but it was Yashavi Jaiswal who showed some intent with his fiery approach.

It was Riyan Parag who changed the course of the game with his intense firepower. The stand-in RR captain delivered his best performance of this season and almost got his team to their 4th win this season. He smashed Moeen Ali for five sixes and then went on to score a brilliant 95 runs.