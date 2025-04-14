IPL 2025, LSG vs CSK: Rishabh Pant Announces His Return In Trademark Fashion, Breaks The Deadlock With Quickfire Fifty

Rishabh Pant has finally ended his run drought with an excellent half-century against Chennai Super Kings . The Lucknow Super Giants captain had struggled for form throughout the IPL 2025 but will be much relieved after hitting the ground running at his home ground.

Rishabh Pant Riared Back To Form with Sensational Fifty

Pant brought up his fifty with a gigantic six off Matheesha Pathirana. He struggled to rotate the strike against Noor Ahmad but played some unorthodox shots against the other CSK bowlers. Pant ended up scoring 63 of 49 balls and was dismissed by Pathirana. A big inning from the Indin wicket-keeper was long overdue, and CSK were very unfortunate that the 27 year old went on to play a top inning for his team. LSG posted 166 runs on the board and the onus will be on the bowers to defend this total against an underwhelming CSK side. Pant had a slow start to his innings but gradually went on to adjust his strike rate with a number of huge sixes.

Lucknow Super Giants Shelled Out 27 Crore For Rishabh Pant

Pant became the most expensive player at the IPL auction as LSG shelled out a whopping 27 crore for his service. They let go of former captain KL Rahul who was grabbed by Delhi Capitals at the auction. Pant led LSG to four wins so far and the onus will be on the skipper to secure a spot in the playoffs. Pant's innings will definitely boost his confidence as the tournament has entered its most crucial part.