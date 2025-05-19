IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants Captain Rishabh Pant Slammed After Another Poor Knock: "He's Just Been An Okay Player"

IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant's struggle has continued to haunt him in IPL 2025. The Lucknow Super Giants captain failed once again as he could only manage 7 in 6 balls against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Lucknow.

Rishabh Pant Criticised For His Underwhelming Form In IPL 2025

Pant had another golden opportunity to rectify his IPL season, but he squandered his chances again. The 27-year-old was bought for a whopping 27 crore by LSG at the IPL mega auction and is the most expensive player in IPL history. He was dismissed by Sri Lankan all-rounder Eshan Malinga and has now amassed 134 runs in 13 matches at an average of 11.25.

Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull opened up on Rishabh Pant's struggles in IPL 2025. In an interaction with Cricbuzz, he said, “It's his worst format, and they were desperate to go after him. He has had a poor season, and he has not set huge standards, really high standards that he has completely dipped now. He has just been an okay player as far as T20 cricket is concerned.”

Sunrisers Hyderabad inflicted A Defeat On Lucknow Super Giants

Coming to the match, Lucknow have been eliminated from the playoff race after their defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Rishabh Pant's team can only reach 14 points, while one of the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals is guaranteed to finish with more than 14 points. Batting first, riding on Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram's valiant contribution, SRH posted a whopping 205 runs on the board.