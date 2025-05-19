Despite Dismal IPL 2025, CSK Head Coach Stephen Fleming Refuses Shift In Strategy: 'I Don't Care How Old Players Are'

IPL 2025: For the first time in IPL history, Chennai Super Kings have failed to qualify for the IPL playoffs for two consecutive seasons. The MS Dhoni-led franchise has managed just three wins so far.

CSK Head Coach Stephen Fleming Won't Change His Strategy

Chennai's strategy has always been backing experiencing players who could navigate the challenge i

n the T20 cricket. They brought in Ravichandran Ashwin to the fold and also roped in the likes of Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi and Vijay Shankar. But their gamble hasn't paid off, and CSK's struggle to challenge their opponents have been pretty evident throughout the season.

Despite having a disappointing season, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming has made it clear he won't be changing his strategy on the basis of IPL 2025. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, ahead of their match against Rajasthan Royals, he said, “No, I don't care how old players are. I do like experience though, experience has served us really well over the proud years that we've had. It hasn't worked out quite well for us this year and that could be a bit of form. It can be strategy, it can be a number of things, that just don't quite work out."

CSK Have Some Brightest Prospects At Their Disposal

Noor Ahmad, Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis have been the shining light in what has turned out to be an underwhelming season. Both Mhatre and Brevis weren't with the team from the start and were added to the setup later as replacements for Ruturaj Gaikwad and Gurjapneet Singh, respectively. Both the young players have lit up the IPL 2025 with their fiery approach and amid the gloomy affairs, their approach has earned severe plaudits.