IPL 2025: Ex-MI Coach Lavishes Praise On DC Pacer Mitchell Starc’s Clutch Performance Against RR, Says 'He was Exceptional'

IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals (DC) clinched a thrilling victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2025's first super over on Wednesday, April 16th at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

DC fast bowler Mitchell Starc was named the 'Player of the Match' following his clutch performance in the final overs of the game against the Royals. Starc has picked up one wicket in his four-over spell and gave 36 runs at an economy rate of 9.00.

In the previous season of the IPL, Starc represented Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and picked up 10 wickets in six matches. However, the Knights did not retain him for the 18th season of the cash-rich tournament.

At the IPL 2025 mega-auction, the Delhi-based franchise roped in the Australian pacer for Rs. 11.75 crore. His base price was Rs 2 crore. The 35-year-old seamer also became the Capitals' second most expensive at the mega-auction 2025.

'Mitchell Starc Was Exceptional': Mark Boucher

While speaking on JioHotstar, the former Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher praised Starc and said that the Aussie bowler shone at the big moment, even though he had ups and downs this year.

“Starc was exceptional in that final over. He’s had an up-and-down season so far—got hit early with the new ball—but in those big moments, you look to your senior players. And he delivered. He nailed almost every delivery," Boucher said on JioHotstar.

The former cricketer also lauded Starc's field placements, saying that those were 'spot on' against the Rajasthan-based franchise at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

"This is exactly what you expect from someone with his experience and value. He got his field placements spot on and executed his plans to perfection. That over got Delhi Capitals back into the game. Once they clawed back, you just felt they had the edge over Rajasthan Royals in the Super Over—they had the better combination,” he added.

DC Hold Top Spot On IPL 2025 Standings