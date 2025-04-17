Delhi Capitals Continue To Breach The IPL Code Of Conduct, BCCI Levies Heavy Fine On DC's Bowling Coach Munaf Patel

DC vs RR: Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals survived a thriller against Sanju Samson 's Rajasthan Royals . The Capitals are currently at the top of the IPL 2025 points table with five victories and ten points from the six games they have played so far in IPL 2025.

The Capitals have also managed to maintain a very healthy Net Run Rate of +0.744. The Capitals have been impressive so far in IPL 2025, and they might very well become the first team to qualify for the playoffs. Axar Patel, who was handed the leadership duties of Delhi Capitals, has been way too impressive and has led the team very well.

The Capitals have lost only one match in the ongoing IPL so far, and this testifies to the fact that they had a very impressive IPL auction and picked the team very wisely. But there is one thing that has been plaguing the Delhi Capitals, and they need to find a way to curb it.

Munaf Patel Fined For Breaching IPL Code Of Conduct

Delhi Capitals' bowling coach, Munaf Patel, has been fined 25 percent of his match fees and has also been handed a demerit point for breaching the IPL code of conduct during the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Super Over. Delhi Capitals defeated Rajasthan Royals in the Super Over and accumulated two more valuable points.

"Munaf Patel admitted to the Level 1 offense under Article 2.20, which pertains to conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game, and accepted the Match Referee's sanction," read a statement released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Delhi Capitals To Play Gujarat Titans Next