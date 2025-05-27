IPL 2025: Mentor Dinesh Karthik Delivers A Bold Message As RCB Prepares For Pivotal Battle Against LSG At Ekana

RCB's batting coach and mentor Dinesh Karthik had made it clear that it is super crucial for the franchise to finish in the top two. DK expressed that they have been working hard to make that happen since the beginning of the tournament. Despite facing a loss recently, the mentor expressed that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru would do everything in their power to be in the top two.

Dinesh Karthik Gives A Cut-Throat Verdict As RCB vs LSG Clash Approaches

All is on the line for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, as they are set for a showdown against the Lucknow Super Giants, a side they have had a troubled history. The final league-stage clash would determine RCB's position on the IPL 2025 standings and whether they would finish at the pole or in the number two spot.

The Lucknow clash holds a lot of importance for the Rajat Patidar-led side as they are coming off a loss against SRH. Mentor Dinesh Karthik has delivered a bold message as the franchise gears up for play against the Super Giants.

"It is extremely important to finish in the top two. That's all we have wanted so we're trying really hard for it. We had specific goals at different points of time, but somewhere, a few games ago, we decided that we are going to try to get to the top two, and we've been trying everything possible to achieve that," Dinesh Karthik said in a video shared by RCB on Instagram.

Expect RCB vs LSG Top Be A Heated Affair

The final league-stage clash is expected to light up the stage, with fans in Lucknow geared up to witness Virat Kohli in action. The Indian cricketer has been in peak form, and one more impactful performance would put RCB ahead. Their game plan would be as simple as pie, as the franchise looks for a win to secure one of the top two spots in the IPL 2025 standings.