IPL 2025: Mitchell Starc Sends 'Mankad' Warning to Gujarat Titans Batter Sai Sudharshan, Gesture Goes Viral

One of the most controversial forms of dismissal in the sport of cricket is when a bowler stops his run-up and runs out the batter at the non-striker's end.

Colloquially referred to as the ‘Mankad’ form of dismissal due to the fact that former India all-rounder Vinoo Mankad had controversially done it to Bill Brown during India's 1947-48 tour of Australia, it is very much a part of the rules of the game but has been seen by many as being against the ‘spirit of the game’.

ALSO READ | KL Rahul Attains Historic Feat, Becomes The Fastest Indian To Secure 200 Sixes In IPL History

Usually, bowlers are expected to give batters a warning before attempting the dismissal - and that is exactly what Mitchell Starc did during the IPL 2025 game between the Gujarat Titans and the Delhi Capitals.

Starc Almost ‘Mankads’ Sai Sudharshan

The incident in question took place ahead of the final ball of the third over. Starc was in his run up but pulled out midway as he saw Sai Sudharshan, the batter at the non-striker's end, was well out of his crease.

Starc gave the batter a look and walked back to his mark, which worked as a warning to the uncapped Indian batter.

Sudharshan, to his credit, did not attempt to gain any kind of an advantage after that and made sure to stay within his crease as Starc finished the over.

Major Controversy Averted?

Perhaps the most notable instance of this form of dismissal being affected came in an IPL 2019 game between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings.

R Ashwin, who was then captaining Punjab, ran out Jos Buttler who was at the non-striker's end - much to the chagrin of the Englishman.

It caused a bit of a stir but did eventually lead to the form of dismissal being properly legitimised by the Marylebone Cricket Club, as they removed it from the ‘unfair mode of dismissals’.