Moeen Ali's KKR Teammates Poke Fun At Him For Conceding Five Sixes, Quinton De Kock Ends Up Making Special Request | WATCH

IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders pulled off a heist against the inaugural Indian Premier League champions. The defending champions stay alive in IPL 2025, and they need to win their next three games at any cost.

This certainly will not guarantee Kolkata a spot in the playoffs, but it will give them the best chance of going through to the next round. The defending champions have been extremely unsure of their playing combination so far, but they have started to tick a few boxes.

The biggest positive for the Kolkata Knight Riders is Andre Russell and Rinku Singh's return to form against the Rajasthan Royals. Russell scored a quickfire 57 off 25 balls, whereas pocket-rocket Rinku Singh ended up smashing 19 off 6 balls at a strike rate of 316.67. Russell and Rinku's efforts bolstered KKR's scoring as they ended the innings strongly with 206 runs on the board at the end of their batting innings.

Moeen Ali Teased By His Teammates After Conceding Five Sixes In An Over

The Rajasthan Royals gave KKR, their fans, and their qualification chances a big scare during the 53rd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League. The inaugural champions were down and out for most of their batting innings, but their skipper Riyan Parag scored 95 off 45 deliveries and kept Rajasthan in the hunt single-handedly.

All hell broke loose after Parag smashed English all-rounder Moeen Ali for five sixes. Moeen Ali gave away 32 runs in the 14th over, which changed the complexion of the game for the Royals.

The Kolkata Knight Riders recently shared a video of Moeen's KKR teammates pulling his leg for conceding five sixes. Quinton de Kock went a step ahead and asked Moeen to be felicitated with the game-changer award.

Kolkata To Lock Horns With Chennai Next

Kolkata Knight Riders' next challenge comes up against their arch-rivals, the Chennai Super Kings. Chennai are already out of the IPL, and their remaining games are nothing but just a formality for them.