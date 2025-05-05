Uncertainty Over Rohit Sharma Leading Team India, Will Virat Kohli Return as Captain?

India vs England: Just after the ongoing Indian Premier League gets over, Team India would head to England for a five-match Test series. The five Test matches would also be part of the new World Test Championship cycle. If reports are to be believed, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee would announce the squad soon.

Will Kohli be Back as Test Captain?

But then, who leads the side - will it be Rohit Sharma, as expected? As per a report, there is no guarantee that Rohit leads despite having expressed his desire to captain the side in the England tour. The same report also goes on to claim that a senior member of the side has also expressed his desire to lead the side in case Rohit does not.

Multiple media outlets reckon the senior player in question here is Virat Kohli , but obviously, it cannot be confirmed as there are other seniors like KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja as well.

What About Bumrah?

A report suggests that the management is not considering having Bumrah in a leadership role due to his workload management. He is the vice-captain of the Test side. India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah picked up the injury during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia earlier this year. Due to his back spasm, Bumrah was out of action for nearly three months during which he missed the much-important Champions Trophy.