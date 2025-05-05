sb.scorecardresearch
Updated May 5th 2025, 18:53 IST

Mohammed Shami Receives Death Threat Via Email Ahead Of SRH vs DC Clash, FIR Registered | Reports

Star Indian and Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Mohammed Shami received a death threat via email, according to various media reports.

Reported by: Aniket Datta
Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami | Image: AP

Star Indian and Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler Mohammed Shami received a death threat via email ahead of his match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Delhi Capitals, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, on Monday, May 5th. According to various media reports, Mohammed Shami received a death threat from a guy named Rajput Sindhar, who demanded a hefty amount of Rs. 1 crore. Reports stated that the Amroha police station has registered a complaint.

Published May 5th 2025, 18:53 IST