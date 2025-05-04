IPL 2025: Skipper Riyan Parag Pinpoints Reason Behind RR's Narrow Defeat Against KKR, Takes Blame For The 'Miscalculation'

IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals (RR) conceded a narrow one-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 53rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on Sunday, May 4th.

It was Andre Russell who received the 'Player of the Match' award following his 57-run knock from 25 balls at a strike rate of 228.00. The Caribbean hammered 4 fours and 6 sixes during his time on the crease.

Following the win, KKR moved to sixth place on the IPL 2025 standings with 11 points and have a net run rate of +0.249. KKR won two matches and conceded two defeats in their past five games. In the ongoing season, KKR lost five and won five matches.

Riyan Parag Misses Maiden IPL Century By Five Runs

Rajasthan Royals star Riyan Parag played a captain's knock at the Eden Gardens, scoring 95 runs from 45 balls at a strike rate of 211.11. The 23-year-old smashed 6 fours and 8 sixes. Unfortunately, KKR pacer Harshit Rana picked up a crucial wicket as he dismissed the dangerous Riyan Parag in the 18th over of the second inning.

Riyan Parag Takes Blame For Rajasthan Royals' Defeat Against KKR

While speaking at the post-match presentation, Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag took the blame following the visitors' narrow defeat, saying that it was a miscalculation from his side.

"It was a miscalculation from my side. I think we could have found better options in the last 6 overs. Maybe other bowling options. No one to complain but ourselves, we should have finished it," Riyan Parag said at the post-match presentation.

Parag accepted that the Royals were not at their best while fielding in the first inning.

"We could have done something else in hindsight. He (Russell) was 2 off 10 balls, and the way he accelerated after that, it was great to watch. It's a ground where sixes are hit. The wicket was a little tricky, so I had to pick my battles. I think I did it pretty well, until the time I got out. We weren't clinical on the field, and the consequences are here," he added.

Rajasthan Royals hold the eighth place on the standings with six points and have a net run rate of -0.718. They have won just one game in their previous five fixtures.