IPL 2025: MS Dhoni's Absence Felt Big Time as CSK Legend's Enviable Final Record Comes to An End

Whatever happens in the IPL 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, one thing is certain - a new Indian Premier League champion will be crowned, for the first time since 2022 when the Gujarat Titans won the title. Neither PBKS nor RCB have ever lifted the title in their 18-year history, giving both teams the perfect chance to finally end their long wait for a trophy. However, the IPL 2025 final will also bring to an end a long streak that features none other than legendary former India skipper MS Dhoni.

Dhoni has been a part of a number of IPL finals but last played one in 2023, and since 2025 will not see Chennai Super Kings be a part of the final, it brings to an end one of Dhoni's more underrated streaks.

Dhoni's IPL Final Streak Ends

This is the first time in the history of the tournament that MS Dhoni will go two years without playing in the IPL final.

Since its inception in 2008, Dhoni has been a consistent fixture of the summit clash, losing the final almost as many times as he has won it.

His CSK side played the final in 2008, missed out in 2009 and then played in the final for 4 straight years from 2010-13 - winning two and losing two of those finals.

They missed out in 2014 but were back in 2015, albeit on the losing side again. CSK copped a two-year ban from 2016-17, but Dhoni was part of the Rising Pune Supergiant side that played the final in 2017.

He led CSK to the final again in 2018 and 2019, winning the former and losing the latter. They missed out in 2020 and 2022 but played and won the final in 2021 and 2023.

Dhoni's IPL Legacy

Many would argue that Dhoni is central to the IPL even existing, as it was him leading India to the World T20 title in 2007 that led to the launch of the IPL.

Since then, he helped to popularise not only the league but even the CSK franchise, who are one of the most well-supported sides in the tournament.