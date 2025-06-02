IPL 2025: Virat Kohli's 'Last Dance'? Why This Could Be Indian Legend's Final Shot at Winning the Indian Premier League

Sanju Samson. Wriddhiman Saha. Pradeep Sangwan. Barinder Sran. Karn Sharma. These are just a few random names from the admittedly long list of players to have won the Indian Premier League trophy. But despite the list being populated by a number of players, one illustrious name who is yet to be added is Virat Kohli.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru legend has been a part of the IPL since the very first season it was played, but as of the IPL 2025, has yet to lift the title. It is an admittedly big miss in the cricket career of a player who has not only won so much, but also scored a truckload of runs along the way.

The IPL 2025 season gives him another chance to win the title. But is this likely to be his last attempt at winning the one trophy that has eluded him throughout his career?

Twilight of His Career

Firstly, it is worth noting that despite his fitness being as impressive as ever, he is currently only a one-format player as far as international cricket is concerned - he has retired from both Tests and T20Is and will now only represent India in ODI cricket.

The fact that he is already toning down on the number of games shows that his career is winding down, and it is fair to say that the endgame is approaching in the IPL too.

Given Kohli's loyalty to the franchise, it is safe to say he would not retire without giving the team time to plan for his succession - meaning his final season may well be in 2027, when the current phase of contracts comes to an end.

Bear in mind this only speculative, and may even be unlikely given just how unexpected his Test retirement was. But franchise cricket is a whole different ball game and allows for better long-term planning.

Sustained IPL Dominance Impossible

There is another reason why RCB would be keen to strike when the iron is hot - teams mastering the auction dynamics better has made it all but impossible to dominate the league.

Chennai Super Kings did it with title wins in 2010 and 2011, as well as multiple final appearances thereafter and further titles in 2018, 2021 and 2023. Mumbai Indians dominated too, winning five titles in the space of 8 seasons from 2013-20.

But lately, teams have not been as dominant. Rajasthan Royals competed in the IPL 2022 final but have not come close to a final appearance since. Sunrisers Hyderabad competed in the IPL 2024 final but were one of the first teams eliminated from playoffs contention this year. KKR competed in the final in 2021 and 2024 but missed the playoffs in 2022, 2023 and 2025.

RCB know they have to make the most of this opportunity, because another team might well suddenly ascend to the top next season. Missing out on the final could well be costly.