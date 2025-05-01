Amid Calls Of Retirement MS Dhoni Drops Subtle Hints On CSK's Big Retention For IPL 2026, Back Youngster As 'Future Asset'

IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have now been eliminated in the eighteenth season of the Indian Premier League. This is the first time in the history of the cash-rich league that CSK have failed to qualify for the playoffs for two consecutive years. This speaks a lot about how their plans have backfired this season, and the only thing they can do now is prepare for the next season. The five-time champions recently lost to the Punjab Kings, which ended their IPL 2025 campaign.

MS Dhoni had reiterated in the past that the Chennai Super Kings are now looking towards the future, and they want to implement a few strategies for the next season. Chennai's intent in batting and MS Dhoni batting lower down the order were a few of the burning questions that were regularly directed at the team. These are a few of the reasons that possibly led to Chennai's downfall in the ongoing eighteenth season of the IPL.

MS Dhoni Hails CSK Youngster

Despite all the things going wrong with the Chennai Super Kings, it is Dewald Brevis who has emerged as one of the players on whom the franchise can build upon. Often hailed as 'Baby AB', Brevis came in as a replacement for Gurjapneet Singh. The Proteas youngster scored 32 runs against Punjab Kings, which resulted in him stitching a 78-run stand with Sam Curran. Brevis also claimed a stunning catch, which helped CSK to dismiss Shreyas Iyer.

After the match, Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni hailed the youngster and also hinted that he might be retained for the next season. "It's the momentum in the middle order (Brevis offers). He's also a very good fielder; he has power, and he can hit good balls for boundaries. And he brings good energy. Happy with the way he's playing. He can be an asset going ahead," said MSD after the match.

Punjab Humble Chennai In Their Own Fortress

Punjab Kings defeated Chennai Super Kings by 4 wickets in match number 49 of the Indian Premier League. PBKS chased down 190 runs with two balls remaining in a match that turned out to be a thriller in the final moments.