IPL 2025: Updated Points Table After Punjab Kings' Four-Wicket Triumph Over Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2025: Punjab Kings (PBKS) clinched a comfortable four-wicket triumph over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 49th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on Wednesday, April 30th.

Shreyas Iyer was named the 'Player of the Match' after his stunning performance against the Super Kings. The Punjab Kings captain played a 72-run knock from 41 balls at a strike rate of 175.61. He has hammered 5 fours and 4 sixes during his time on the crease. Unfortunately, his knock came to an end in the 19th over, when Matheesha Pathirana removed him from the crease.

In the first inning, Sam Curran played an 88-run knock from 47 balls, at a strike rate of 187.23. He hammered 9 fours and 4 sixes during his time on the crease. Dewald Brevis also scored 32 runs from 26 balls, at a strike rate of 123.08. The Baby AB slammed two fours and one six against the Punjab bowlers.

It was Sam Curran and Dewald Brevis's crucial knocks that helped CSK to power 190 in the first inning.

Yuzvendra Chahal led the Punjab bowling attack with his four-wicket haul in his three-over spell at an economy rate of 10.70. Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen also bagged two wickets each in their respective spells.

During the run chase, Shreyas Iyer played a captain's knock and helped Punjab clinch a crucial four-wicket victory over Chennai. Prabhsimran Singh also played a pivotal role in the game with his 54-run knock from 36 balls at a strike rate of 150.00.

Updated IPL 2025 Points Table

Following the win, Punjab Kings have moved to second place in the IPL 2025 standings with 13 points and a net run rate of +0.199. The Punjab-based franchise has won six games and conceded three defeats in its previous ten fixtures. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings hold the bottom-most place in the table with four points and a net run rate of -0.211. They have conceded eight defeats and won just two matches in the ongoing season so far.

Updated IPL 2025 Points Table. Image: Google (Screengrab)

