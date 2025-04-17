IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians Sink Sunrisers Hyderabad At Wankhede, Grind Out 3rd Win To Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by four wickets to secure their 3rd win in IPL 2025.

SRH Posted 162 Runs On Board

It turned out to be another tricky Wankhede surface as the Sunrisers Hyderabad batter found it difficult to hit strokes fluently. Despite an opening 59 runs stand between Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, the usual X-factor was missing from the SRH batting lineup.

A late burst from Aniket Verma and Heinrich Klaasen helped SRH to get past the 150 run barrier. The 18th and 20th overs saw five sixes being hit by these two batters. The IPL 2024 runners-up managed to post a competitive 162 runs on the board.

Jasprit Bumrah continued to impress and gave away just 21 runs in his four over spell.

Mumbai Batters Eased Their Way To Target

Mumbai had a good start as Rohit Sharma looked in good touch and his 16-ball 26 provided the perfect platform for the home side. Mumbai batters too struggled on sticky wickets, but valiant contributions from Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav and Ryan Rickelton eased the pressure. Hardik Pandya did the rest of the job with a quickfire 21 of just nine balls.

After the match, Pat Cummins insisted the wicket wasn't easy to bat on. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said, Wasn't the easiest of wicket, 160 was a few short. It was a tricky wicket, cutters were gripping. They shut down a lot of our scoring areas. I thought we had all bases covered, 160 you feel a little bit short, I thought we gave it a good crack with the ball. We thought we needed wickets, had plenty of death bowling in Eshan, Harshal and myself. Needed just an over or two, so we gave it to the eglgie [Rahul Chahar]. Got to play well away from home to make the finals, unfortunately not clicked yet."