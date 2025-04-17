IPL 2025, MI vs SRH: High Drama Ensues At Wankhede Stadium As Ryan Rickleton Gets A Lifeline Despite Being Caught Out!

Absolute drama ensued at the Wankhede Stadium after Mumbai Indians' wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickleton received a lifeline despite getting caught out. The Sunrisers Hyderabad's celebrations were cut short as a massive blunder by Heinrich Klaasen, who was behind the stumps in the second innings, cost them the chance to dismiss the MI opener early in the game.

Ryan Rickleton Gets A Lifeline Despite Being Caught Out: Here's What Happened

The moment happened during the final ball of the seventh over when Ryan Rickleton slapped the delivery off Zeeshan Ansari towards cover and SRH skipper Pat Cummins moved towards his right to take a seamless catch. Sunrisers Hyderabad broke out in a celebration as they had managed to pull off a clinical breakthrough.

But their happiness did not last long, as the umpire delivered the big bad news: It was a No Ball. The replay showed that wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen's gloves were in front of the stumps when Ryan Rickleton hit the ball, and as a result, it was deemed a no-ball. The Mumbai batter was brought back in the middle and now has a free hit, and Zeeshan looked frustrated after what had transpired.

Image: JioHotstar [Screengrab]

SRH Failed To Go Hot Against MI At Wankhede

The Sunrisers Hyderabad looked seemingly slow during their innings, and despite repeated chances, openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma failed to put on a batting show. Even though they got a fifty-run stand, their shots mostly misfired, and SRH couldn't capitalise at Wankhede. SRH couldn't go buck wild with the bat and had to settle for a low-par score.