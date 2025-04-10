IPL 2025: 'My Only Worry...' - Sourav Ganguly Weighs in On KKR's Eden Gardens Pitch Controversy

Kolkata Knight Riders lost their latest IPL 2025 match vs Lucknow Super Giants by just 4 runs, yet in the aftermath skipper Ajinkya Rahane reignited the controversy around the pitch on offer at the Eden Gardens.

Speaking after the match in the press conference, Rahane said he would not comment on the pitch and would only discuss the matter with the IPL and the relevant authorities instead of in public.

"There have been enough talks over the wicket here. Main kuch bolunga to bawaal ho jayega (If I say anything, it’ll be a big controversy)," Rahane said.

Yet Rahane's comments sparked more intrigue as to why it is that the KKR captain would choose to once again target the way the pitch was being prepared.

Ganguly Weighs In On Eden Gardens Pitch Controversy

When quizzed on the matter, Ganguly didn't elaborate too much on the matter but said he understands Rahane's demands.

"Yeah, why not? It depends on how it goes. I know why you're asking, but I don't want to comment on that," he said at an event.

It is worth noting that Ganguly's brother Snehasish is the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and that is perhaps why he chose not to elaborate on the matter.

There's also the fact that making the Eden Gardens pitch more batter-friendly was a decision that came during the CAB presidential tenure of Sourav Ganguly.

Ganguly's Advice to KKR

However, the former India captain also had some indirect words of advice for the Rahane-led team and even backed them to turn things around.

"It's still early days. I'm sure they've got the opportunity to turn it around. They've got some fabulous players. Rahane himself is in very good form. My only worry is I see Rinku Singh too much lower down the order."