IPL 2025: 'Main Kuch Bolunga Toh Bawal Ho Jayega' - Ajinkya Rahane Reignites Kolkata Pitch Debate After LSG Loss

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane has once again implied that he is unhappy with the Eden Gardens wickets but stopped short of criticisng the track, saying it would cause a controversy if he did.

He was speaking in the aftermath of KKR's loss at home in the IPL 2025 to the Lucknow Super Giants, a game that saw over 400 runs scored on what was an afternoon of toil for the bowlers.

"There have been enough talks over the wicket here. Main kuch bolunga to bawaal ho jayega (If I say anything, it’ll be a big controversy)," Rahane said in the post-match press conference.

What's more, Rahane hinted at the fact that Kolkata's curator got a lot of publicity and that would be something he would be happy about.

Rahane's Dig at Eden Gardens Curator

He was referencing the fact that Sujan Mukherjee, the local curator, had been publicly engaging in a war of words with the franchise and team management over the nature of the pitch.

Rahane further added that he would talk about the pitch only to the IPL and concerned authorities, not in public.

"Our curator has already gotten a lot of publicity and I think he is happy with that publicity. I’ll not say anything around the wicket here and will say it to the IPL and the concerned authorities."

This is the latest in a back and forth that started when the IPL 2025 season started but which many thought would be over by now.

KKR's Pitch Demands Not Met

Rahane had asked for slightly spinner-friendly wickets after the opening game of the season against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, but saw Mukherjee publicly shoot down his request.

It is worth noting that the curator's are meant to listen to the BCCI when it comes to pitch preparation, but franchises have had clear inputs on the pitch in the past - including KKR, ironically.