IPL 2025: Virat Kohli And Jitesh Sharma's Dominant Strokeplay Decimate LSG As RCB End 8-Year-Long Wait To Play Qualifier 1

Jitesh Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium | Image: AP

IPL 2025: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have clinched a smashing win over Lucknow Super Giants. Amid all the drama and nail-biting moments, Jitesh Sharma effectively led Bengaluru as Rishabh Pant's towering effort falls in vain. RCB defeat LSG by six wickets and have stormed into the qualifier 1.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru started strong, with openers Phil Salt and Virat Kohli bringing their classic dominant style. The wicketkeeper-batter was dismissed at 30, while Virat went on to score a half-century. Rajat Patidar couldn't convert his start to a big knock as he was dismissed at 14.

Liam Livingstone was taken down at a one-ball duck as LSG capitalized on their potent bowling. But skipper Jitesh Sharma and Mayank Agarwal stood tall in the middle-order as they pulled off a firm partnership. Some drama also ensued with Digvesh Rathi's mankading attempt, but skipper Rishabh Pant pulled the appeal.

Jitesh went into an all-out carnage after that as he steered the franchise towards a solid win. It was the perfect way to cap off the league stage, and the playoffs would only be spicier.

Rishabh Pant Scores A Ton As LSG Score 227

Opener Mitchell Marsh and captain Rishabh Pant gave the Lucknow Super Giants a commanding boost. Marsh had a strong outing, scoring 67 off 37 balls, while Rishabh Pant helped LSG by establishing a solid partnership. The Super Giants skipper scored 118 off 61 balls, including 11 boundaries, eight sixes, and a strike rate of 193.44.

Matthew Breetzke scored 14 runs, while in-form Nicholas Pooran was dismissed for 13. Pant and Marsh's hard work boosted the franchise, and they went on to score 227 for the loss of three wickets.

The RCB bowlers struggled on the tracks, taking only three wickets. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Romario Shepherd, and Nuwan Thushara each took one wicket in the first innings.