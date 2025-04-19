IPL 2025: Punjab Kings Rally Over Royal Challengers Bengaluru In Rain-Hit Encounter, Defeat Hosts By Five Wickets

IPL 2025: Punjab Kings (PBKS) clinched a five-wicket triumph over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the rain-hit 34th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. It was RCB's third consecutive defeat in front of their home fans in the ongoing season.

Rain played a spoilsport during the 34th match of the IPL 2025. The toss was delayed due to a wet outfield. Later, the toss took place at 9:30 PM IST, and it was declared that the game would be a 14-over game.

Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to bowl against Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Summarizing Punjab Kings' Win Over RCB

In the first inning, RCB had a poor start to the game after they lost quick wickets. The Punjab Kings' bowling attack displayed a stupendous performance and successfully picked up early wickets in the rain-hit match.

It was Tim David's unbeaten 50-run knock from 26 balls that propelled the hosts to 95/9 in 14 overs. RCB captain Rajat Patidar also played a crucial 23-run knock from 18 balls, giving oxygen to the Bengaluru batters.

Apart from Patidar and David, no other RCB batters could score more than 10 runs in the first inning.

The Punjab Kings' bowling attack displayed a stupendous performance. Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Harpreet Brar bagged two wickets each in their respective spells. Meanwhile, Xavier Bartlett also took one wicket.

During the run chase, Priyansh Arya (16) and Prabhsimran Singh (13) opened for the Kings and solidified a 22-run partnership, making it easier for them to chase the low target.

After losing two wickets within the fourth over, the Punjab batters slowed down the game and avoided playing their trademark attacking style of play. After the end of the sixth over, Punjab Kings needed 50 runs from 48 balls.

RCB picked up a crucial wicket in the eighth over when fast bowler Josh Hazlewood removed Shreyas Iyer from the crease for seven runs. Hazlewood bowled a length delivery, to which Iyer came forward to send it on the off-side, but it took an edge and RCB wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma easily grabbed it.

Punjab lost momentum after losing their captain. All credit goes to RCB pacer Hazlewood for turning around the game. In the final ball of the eighth over, Hazlewood dismissed Josh Inglis for 14 runs. It was Suyash Sharma who took the catch at deep third man. Punjab needed 43 runs from 36 balls after the end of the eighth over.

PBKS batter Nehal Wadhera took the pressure away from Punjab after his two consecutive boundaries in the final two balls of the ninth over.

The 11th over became expensive for the hosts as RCB spinner Suyash Sharma gifted 15 runs in the single over. Nehal Wadhera started the over with a six, hitting two consecutive fours in the second and third balls of the over.

Marcus Stoinis finished the game in style by smashing a six over the deep mid against RCB pacer Yash Dayal. In the end, it was Punjab Kings who had the last laugh after they defeated RCB by five wickets in the rain-hit game.

Updated IPL 2025 Points Table

Following the win, Punjab Kings moved to the second place on the IPL 2025 standings. The Kings have 10 points and have a net run rate of +0.308. They have won five matches and conceded two defeats. On the other hand, RCB stand in the fourth place on IPL 2025 standings with eight points and have a net run rate of +0.446.



Updated IPL 2025 points table. Image: Google (Screengrab)