'We Are On The Same Page': Rajasthan Royals Head Coach Rahul Dravid Quashes Rumours Of Rift In RR Dressing Room

IPL 2025: Following Rajasthan Royals' disappointing defeat to Delhi Capitals in the 32nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, there have been rumours surfaced on social media stating that there has been a rift inside the RR camp in the ongoing season.

The Royals displayed a competitive performance against the Delhi-based franchise at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, on Wednesday, April 16th. However, the Sanju Samson-led side had to suffer a defeat in the super over.

Rajasthan Royals will lock horns against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their upcoming match of the tournament on Saturday, April 19th. Before the game, RR head coach Rahul Dravid opened up on the rumours which has been circulating on the internet.

Rahul Dravid Clears Air On Rumours Of Rift In RR Camp

While speaking on the pre-match presser, Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid quashed the rumours, saying that they are on the same page. He added that Sanju Samson has been an ‘integral part’ in the decision-making of the franchise. Dravid cleared the air and said that he has a ‘good rapport’ with the RR skipper. The head coach also called the reports ‘baseless stuff’.

"I don't know where these reports are coming from. We are on the same page. Sanju is an integral part of the decision making and I have a very good rapport with him. He is involved in each and every discussion and decision. This is baseless stuff and we cannot really do anything about this baseless stuff," Dravid told reporters.

RR Hold Eighth Place On IPL 2025 Standings

Rajasthan Royals have displayed a poor performance in the IPL 2025 so far. They have clinched just two wins and conceded five defeats in their seven matches in the tournament as of now. The Rajasthan-based franchise hold the eighth place on the IPL 2025 standings with just four points and have a net run rate of -0.714.