IPL 2025 Qualifier: Big Tim David Update Surfaces, RCB Expected To Gain Major Boost Ahead Of PBKS Clash

IPL 2025: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru are expected to gain some much-needed boost right before the crucial Qualifier 1 fixture. Tim David, who has been away from action due to an injury, is expected to be a part of the Bengaluru side as the IPL 2025 playoffs begin. It would give the side a massive boost in terms of the middle order, as the Aussie batter could act as an effective finisher. The franchise shared a major update right before the Royal Rumble takes place in New Chandigarh.

Tim David Seen Training With RCB Ahead Of IPL 2025 Playoffs

The IPL 2025 season has reached a pivotal juncture as the playoffs are all set to begin. Punjab Kings would lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and both sides are looking to end their title drought this season. Both sides have boasted ferocious cricketers who have showcased immense spirit and grit to solidify their position in the IPL 2025 standings. Ahead of the viral match-up, it looks like RCB has got themselves a massive boost as one of their middle-order stars looks ready for action.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru took to the social media platform 'X' and shared an image of mentor Dinesh Karthik training with the cricketers. What's interesting is that the image featured two of their finisher batters: Romario Shepherd and Tim David. The Aussie looked in good spirits while training and if the image is from today, maybe the batter could be back in the Playing XI, which would solidify RCB's chances since David has showcased potential in the middle order.

Josh Hazlewood Also Expected To Return

The Australian duo of Tim David and Josh Hazlewood have remained out of action as they have been dealing with injuries. The veteran pacer, in particular, has shown himself beneficial as his pace-bowling abilities have rattled the opposing batting line-ups in past matches.

While the in-form Aussie pair did not participate in RCB's final league-stage encounter against LSG, Jitesh Sharma said that both of them are expected to join RCB's campaign in playoffs. He revealed it during the LSG vs RCB toss at the Ekana Cricket Ground.