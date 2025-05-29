'I Just Get A Feeling': Former Australian All-Rounder Shane Watson Goes All-In On RCB, Backs Rajat Patidar And Co. To Win Maiden IPL Title

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been having the season of their lives in the currently ongoing Indian Premier League. Since the start of the tournament back in 2008, RCB have made it to the finals of the tournament thrice but are yet to win the title even once. After a season full of outstanding performances, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are all set to take on Punjab Kings in the first qualifier of IPL 2025. RCB will be looking to get a win in the match against PBKS and get a direct entry into the finals of the 18th edition of the IPL.

Shane Watson Picks RCB To Win IPL 2025

Shane Watson is one of the biggest names in world cricket and is a legend of the sport. The Aussie all-rounder is also a legend of the IPL as he has represented franchises such as Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The all-rounder recently took to social media platform X to share his views on who he thinks is going to win the currently ongoing season of the IPL.

“The winner of IPL 2025, and I’ve been thinking long and hard about it, is RCB. And the Man of the Match for me is Virat Kohli, the great man. And here's the reason why. I just get a feeling that this is the time for RCB. They have had a few blips in the back end of the tournament, but with Josh Hazlewood coming back for the Playoffs, I get a feeling this is the year,” said Shane Watson in a video he put on his X handle.

Record Breaking Season For RCB In IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had a record breaking season in 2025. They became the first team to win all of their away matches in the history of the tournament. Apart from the impressive away performances, Virat Kohli has once again been in fine form as he became the first batter to have five seasons with more than 600+ runs to his name.