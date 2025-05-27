IPL 2025: R Ashwin Told to Leave CSK by Fan, Star Responds With 'Sitting in The Corner and Crying' Line

When Ravichandran Ashwin returned to the Chennai Super Kings ahead of the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League, many were excited at the reunion between the Chennai-based side and the local boy whose career was launched thanks to his exploits in yellow.

Ashwin was also clearly pumped up at the prospect of playing for his home side, as he reiterated many times ahead of the IPL 2025.

However, it is fair to say that the team's decision to splash Rs. 9.75 crore on the ageing star did not work. He took 7 wickets at an economy of 9.13, and only scored 33 runs with the bat.

Perhaps this is what led one disgruntled CSK fan to take extreme measures to express his displeasure at Ashwin.

ALSO READ | How Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir Fight Made RCB vs LSG a Heated Rivalry

Fan's Harsh Message to Ashwin

During a live video session on Ashwin's YouTube channel, a fan wrote ‘Hi dear Ashwin, with lots of love, please leave my lovely CSK family’.

Rather than ignore it, Ashwin actually read the comment and came up with an erudite rebuttal.

Ashwin's Classy Response

He admitted that his own performances were not good enough and that he understood why the fan felt this way.

"One thing that I can relate to is his love for the franchise. Let's not make one mistake. When you say something, please make sure that you're doing it in your best interest. I understand what you're trying to say. I also have the same love and interest," he said.

He further added that he has been a part of the team when they won titles and therefore he was pained by how they did this season.

"I have won the title. So, when I see a champion like this, I feel sad for the first time. I feel sad for that. That's why I'm sitting in a corner and crying. What to do next? This is my goal."