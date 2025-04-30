IPL 2025: Rahul Dravid Hails Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Fearless Approach, Calls Him Special For 'Remarkable Range Of Shots'

IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid showered praise on 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi for his batting approach and for having a remarkable range of shots. Suryavanshi gained people's attention at the time of the IPL 2025 mega-auction, when the Royals roped him in for Rs 1.1 crore. He had a base price of Rs 30 lakhs.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Scripts History With His 35-Ball Century

The Rajasthan Royals opener again came into the limelight when he hammered a 101-run knock from 38 balls at a strike rate of 265.79. He smashed 7 fours and 11 sixes during his time on the crease. Suryavanshi scripted history with his 35-ball century, as he became the second-fastest centurion in the IPL, leapfrogging Yusuf Pathan's longstanding feat.

The 14-year-old also became the youngest centurion in T20 cricket. It was his blitz knock that helped the Royals to beat the Gujarat Titans by eight wickets at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on April 28th.

Following his stunning performance, Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid said that it's Vaibhav Suryavanshi's fearlessness which makes him an special cricketer. Dravid added that one don't see such talents at this young age.

However, the 52-year-old added that the cricket prodigy needs to keep working hard and improve where he is lacking.

“For me, it’s really his fearlessness and the way he doesn’t get fazed by the occasion or the pressure around him, that’s something truly special. You don’t usually see that in someone so young. He also has a remarkable range of shots. He’ll need to keep working hard, developing his game, and improving," Dravid said at the Star Sports Press Room.

Rajasthan Royals Hold Eighth Place In IPL 2025 Standings

Rajasthan Royals hold the eighth place on the IPL 2025 standings with six points and have a net run rate of -0.349. RR have clinched just three wins and conceded seven defeats in the ongoing season so far. The Royals have minimal chances of qualifying for the IPL 2025 Playoffs.

The Riyan Parag-led side need to win their next matches of the 18th season of the cash-rich tournament in order to qualify for the knockout stage of the IPL 2025. However, they still have to rely on the other team's result.