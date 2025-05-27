IPL 2025: RCB Opt To Bowl First In Top-Two Decider, Liam Livingstone Replaces Tim David, Digvesh Rathi Comes Back For LSG

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on the Lucknow Super Giants in the last group stage tie of IPL 2025. Virat Kohli's side cannot afford any more hiccups and will have to secure a win against Rishabh Pant's side.

RCB Face LSG In A Crucial IPL 2025 Top-Two Decider

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won the toss and have decided to bowl first in Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium.

RCB are currently 3rd in the points table and will reclaim their position at the top with 19 points if they get the better of LSG. They finished in the 4th position last season and went on to lose to the Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator. Should they manage to dethrone Gujarat from the top, they will take on the Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 on May 29.

RCB have made two changes to the playing XI with Liam Livingstone replacing Tim David and Nuwan Thushara replacing Lungi Ngidi, who is expected to be in the South Africa team for the WTC final.

On the other side, Digvesh Rathi has returned to the starting lineup after his one-match suspension. The equation for RCB is pretty simple, win and secure a spot in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 as the top team. LSG defeated GT by 33 runs in the last game and could further extend their helping hand to Shubman Gill's team with a win over RCB.

LSG vs RCB Playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants

Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, William O'Rourke.

Impacts Subs

Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshin Kulkarni, Yuvraj Chaudhary

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Nuwan Thushara.

Impact Subs