IPL 2025: 'Cake Crime Scene' - RCB Players Engage in 'Smash Fest' to Celebrate Birthdays of Rajat Patidar And Dinesh Karthik

With the IPL 2025 coming to a close, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru camp have plenty of reasons to celebrate. After all, they have made it to their fourth IPL final and will be hoping that this time is the charm and they can finally claim their maiden Indian Premier League title.

However, the ever-popular cricket team also recently celebrated the birthdays of two members who have been key to their run to the final - skipper Rajat Patidar and mentor Dinesh Karthik.

Patidar's leadership skills have been largely praised by the cricketing world, whereas the man nicknamed DK has done a quietly brilliant job behind the scenes.

And given their popularity in the dressing room, it was inevitable that the players would want to party extra hard for their birthdays. And that is exactly what happened.

RCB's Wild Celebrations Go Viral

RCB's social media handles uploaded a video entitled "An absolute smash fest!" in reference to the birthday cakes that got smashed in the midst of the party. See the video below for yourself!

Funnily enough, it wasn't just birthday boys Patidar and Karthik who got cake-faced - the likes of Jitesh Sharma and even members of their backroom staff were not spared!

It shows the mood within the camp is high, which is understandable given what this lot of RCB players have managed to accomplish so far in this season.

Can RCB Finally End Trophy Jinx?

RCB are one of the most popular franchises in the IPL but have famously never won the trophy - despite having competed in the final on three seperate occasions prior to this season (2009, 2011, 2016).

For that matter, even PBKS have never won the title but their record is far less historically impressive - they've only made the playoffs twice prior to 2025, and the final just once in 2014.