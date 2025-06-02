WATCH: Shreyas Iyer's Sister Imitates His Walk, Punjab Skipper Greets His Mother After PBKS Defeat MI In Qualifier 2 Of IPL 2025

IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer, with Head Coach Ricky Ponting at the helm, has guided the Punjab Kings to their second Indian Premier League Final. Punjab have managed to break a 10-year-long jinx, and they have now set a date with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to play the summit clash of the eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. While chasing a target of 204 runs, Punjab looked like they were in a bit of trouble with Shashank Singh getting dismissed at the wrong time, but a calm and composed Iyer played a stellar knock of 87 from 41 balls, powering his team to the summit clash.

Shreyas Iyer Greets His Mother And Sister After Punjab Defeat Mumbai

Shreyas Iyer has proved the mettle of his leadership skills on the biggest stage. Iyer, along with former Australia captain and now the Head Coach of Punjab Kings, Ricky Ponting, has managed to transform the team into an unbeatable force, and they will now play their first final since 2014. Iyer led by example and did most of the scoring by himself while Punjab were on their pursuit to chase 204 down against a defiant Mumbai Indians who have Boult and Bumrah in their ranks.

After the match ended, Shreyas Iyer's mother and sister came to greet him, and the Punjab Kings captured the heartwarming moment on camera. Iyer's sister was also asked to imitate his walk, and she did it effortlessly. 'Just a son. Just a brother. Fully loved. Our beloved Sarpanch!', wrote Punjab Kings on the video that they posted on their official social media handle.

Shreyas has now become the first and the only skipper to lead three IPL franchises (Delhi in 2020, Kolkata in 2024, and Punjab in 2025) in three different IPL Finals.

Iyer's Blazing Knock Lights Ahmedabad Up