IPL 2025: Virat Kohli Breaks New Record, Becomes First Batsman to Score 9000 Runs For a Single Franchise

Virat Kohli has notched up yet another massive milestone for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. | Image: AP

Virat Kohli became the first player in the history of the Indian Premier League to score over 9000 runs for a single franchise during his side's IPL 2025 match against the Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday (May 27).

Kohli needed only 24 runs to get to the milestone and he got there with relative ease as RCB looked to chase down 228 against LSG at Lucknow.

In the process, he ended up scripting even more history for RCB and cemented his own status as one of the best T20 batters of his generation.

Virat Kohli's IPL Career in Numbers

Kohli's figure of over 9000 runs for the franchise is a combination of his statistics both in the IPL as well as in the now-defunct Champions League T20.

In 15 matches for RCB in the CLT20, he scored 424 runs at an average of 38.54 and a strike rate of 150.35, with two half-centuries.

His best score in the tournament was 84* and it should be of no surprise that he is also the team's highest run scorer in the competition.

His IPL stats are on another level - he is the highest-ever run-getter in the history of the tournament and is closing in on the landmark of 9000 IPL runs too.

Kohli's T20 Form Continues to Soar

What's more, he has defied any doubts people may have had over his ability to get runs in the shortest format of the game.

Kohli called it quits from international T20 cricket after India won the T20 World Cup in 2024, and this is his first IPL season having not played any international T20 cricket.

Many wondered if Kohli had it in him to keep playing the shortest format at the franchise level, especially given his well-documented recent struggles against spin bowling and a lack of acceleration in the middle overs.