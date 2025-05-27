IPL 2025: 'Rs. 27 Crores is Too Less!' - Rishabh Pant's Whirlwind Ton vs RCB Sets Social Media Ablaze

The IPL 2025 game between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Lucknow on Tuesday (May 27) was one that held more importance for RCB given they knew a win would guarantee them a top 2 league stage finish, but LSG skipper Rishabh Pant absolutely stole the show on the night.

Pant scored a swashbuckling ton that featured 11 fours and 8 sixes as he smashed 118 off 61 balls, striking it at 193.44 and remaining unbeaten through the innings.

His mammoth ton ensured LSG set RCB a big total of 228 to win on the night. But it was Pant's knock that dominated fan discourse on social media.

See The Best Reactions Here

Pant Finds Redemption at Last

Many expected Pant to light up the Indian Premier League after he was picked for an auction-record Rs. 27 crore by LSG, but the reality has been far from smooth sailing.

He was in the news more often than not for his poor performances and many questioned if he would even be retained for the next season.