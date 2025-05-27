Majestic Rishabh Pant Lits Up Ekana Stadium, LSG Captain Ends IPL 2025 Drought With Vintage Century Against RCB

Rishabh Pant has finally managed to bring an end to his lacklustre IPL 2025 form with his 2nd IPL century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The Lucknow Super Giants captain finally showed his glimpses of brilliance as he brought up his IPL century in just 54 balls.

The 27-year-old has been under severe pressure following LSG's failure to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs. Lucknow placed a big bet on Pant, having acquired him at the IPL 2025 auction for a whopping 27 crore, which also made him the Indian Test vice-captain the most expensive player in IPL history.