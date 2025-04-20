IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma Returns to Swashbuckling Best, Slams Attacking Half-century Against Chennai Super Kings

Rohit Sharma ended his barren run with the bat for Mumbai Indians by scoring his maiden half-century of the IPL 2025 season against the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (April 20).

Rohit, whose previous best score this season was a lowly 26, finally found the big knock that he had been looking for in the start of the season.

He looked at ease on a pitch that was conducive to strokeplay and brought up his half-century in the 12th over with a single off Ravichandran Ashwin.

Rohit's Powerplay Woes End

For Rohit, the knock also saw another significant milestone for the season get passed as it was the first time all season he batted beyond the powerplay.

Rohit's best knocks in recent times have seen him make good use of the powerplays and attack while the field is restricted.

But Rohit's approach had become predictable and bowlers were only too happy to target him and dismiss him early.

For MI fans, this knock will come as a big relief - and also give them the hope that he can finally start putting together consistent knocks.

Rohit's Poor IPL 2025 Season So Far

When Hardik Pandya replaced Rohit as skipper in 2024, the hope was that it would unshackle Rohit the batter.

For all his undoubted leadership qualities, Rohit has struggled to light the IPL on fire as a batter in recent seasons.

But it did not happen in 2024 either and the start of 2025 had many predicting another barren run.

He was dismissed for a duck vs CSK in the season-opener, then scored 8 & 13 against Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, respectively.

He went one better - literally - vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru when he scored 17 and then again vs Delhi Capitals when he scored 18. But big knocks were notably missing.

Rohit seemed like he was getting back to form when he scored a quickfire 26 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad but again it was a good start without a big knock.