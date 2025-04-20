IPL 2025: Virat Kohli Underlines RCB's Success Mantra After PBKS Thrashing: 'We Got The Team We Wanted'

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are back to winning ways with a seven wicket victory over Punjab Kings in Mallanpur. This was their 5th win in IPL 2025, and incidentally, all of their victories have come away from home.

Virat Kohli Masterclass Tame Punjab Kings

Punjab posted a formidable 157 runs on the board with contributions from Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran Singh. Riding on Virat Kohli's 67th 50+ score RCB yielded another convincing victory which further boosted their playoff chances. Virat Kohli particularly looked eager to finish the match and smashed 5 fours in the powerplay to send the Punjab bowlers an ominous warning.

He remained not out on 73 and ended the match with a huge six. After the match, Virat emphasised the importance of accumulating a good team to have success in IPL.

As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo he said, ”A very good auction for us. We got the team we wanted. They knew exactly whom they wanted... It's coming together nicely. That was missing in all the other seasons. You can see that intensity and feistyness."

Questions were raised over Virat's ability to turn things around in the shortest format. But the 36-year-old proved once again he still has the ability to smash bowlers all over the ground.

He further added, “First two games we had learnings, and last game was a shortened game. We know in a run chase in T20 cricket, one partnership is enough. If need be, I can accelerate.”

RCB Need To Shrug Off Home Form Concern