IPL 2025: Rovman Powell Set For KKR Debut Against PBKS At Eden Gardens, Coach Abhishek Nayar Presents The Cap

IPL 2025: Ahead of the IPL 2025 match between KKR and PBKS at Eden Gardens, Jamaican cricketer Rovman Powell has received his debut cap for the Kolkata Knight Riders . The middle order batter for West Indies, who also led the Caribbean side in T20Is, will be making his debut at the iconic Eden Gardens. Powell will be replacing Moeen Ali in the Playing XI.

Rovman Powell Makes His KKR Debut Against PBKS

The Kolkata Knight Riders have failed to showcase their potential the way they did it last year. The defending IPL champions have faced more losses than wins after the overhaul which took place this season. KKR have been dealing with issues on their batting unit, especially the middle order as they have failed to deliver. Amid desperate measures to keep their playoff hopes alive, the team have opted for Rovman Powell in the Playing XI.

During the broadcast for the Indian Premier League, the Kolkata Knight Riders were in a huddle and coach Abhishek Nayar presented the cap to Powell. The batter is expected to bring some much-needed depth in KKR's batting unit, which has fumbled huge opportunities to seize the momentum and strike. KKR Skipper Ajinkya Rahane mentioned the inclusion of the Jamaican cricketer at the toss.

Another Debut For The Purple And Gold

Apart from Rovman Powell making his debut, the KKR captain also said that Chetan Sakariya has been included in the squad as a replacement of Ramandeep Singh. He is also making his debut for the defending IPL champions. Sakariya has been a part of the KKR camp in IPL 2024 and has represented the Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals in the past.