Punjab Kings To Bat Against Kolkata Knight Riders; Powell, Sakariya Come In As KKR Aim Revenge Over Shreyas Iyer-Led PBKS

IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) won the toss and decided to bat against Ajinkya Rahane's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 44th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on Saturday, April 26th.

KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane confirmed that Caribbean middle-order batter Rovman Powell and Indian bowler Chetan Sakariya are set to make their IPL 2025 debut. On the other hand, Punjab Kings made two changes in the playing eleven, adding Glenn Maxwell and Azmatullah Omarzai.