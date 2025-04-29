IPL 2025: Should Rishabh Pant be Sacked Mid-Season as LSG Captain Due to Poor Form?

Rishabh Pant broke the bank at the mega auction becoming the costliest-ever player in the history of IPL , but then, he has not lived upto expectations. In 11 games this season, all he has scored is 110 runs. The southpaw has already faced a lot of criticism over his form. What hurt more was the manner in which he was is getting dismissed. For example, in the game against Mumbai, he was out trying to play a reverse-sweep of the second ball. His shot selection did not go down well with former South African captain Shaun Pollock, who reckoned Pant should take a leaf out of Krunal Pandya's book.

‘He could just knock it around’

"He got to the crease, he picked up a boundary off the very first ball. He almost bought himself 10 balls, where he could just knock it around, pick up the singles get a feel of the surface, and then look to cash in. But, they will tell you, "Oh, that is my natural game", to pull out the reverse sweep," said Pollock on Cricbuzz.

"Now we watch that game, where you see him do that, and then you watch Krunal Pandya, who has got nowhere near the ability that Pant has got, nowhere near the experience he has got, walked in a similar situation, he managed to get himself in and then he made them pay later. So, I don't know how we explain Pant's shot selection. In his mind, he must have felt that there was a shot on offer," he added.

Should Pant be Sacked Mid-Season?