Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Record-Breaking IPL Century a Fluke? Shubman Gill's Response After RR Beat GT Sparks Controversy

RR vs GT, IPL 2025: It was carnage at the Sawai Mansingh stadium on Monday as young Vaibhav Suryavanshi played one of the most dsetructive knocks in the history of the league to help Rajasthan over the line against Gujarat . The young southpaw hit sixes at will as he brought up his maiden IPL century in merely 35 balls. His innings was laced with a total off 11 sixes. It was a knock that garnered praise from all quarters, but Gujarat captain didn't seem too impressed.

At the post-match presentation after the match, Gill spoke about the young cricketer and passed his innings off as a day that belonged to him.

‘It was His Day’

"It was his day. His hitting was just tremendous and he made full use of his day," Gill said at the post-match presentation.

Gill's comments did not go down well with former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja.

“But a 14-year-old to believe in himself, the amount that he believes in himself, and to take it that far, even if it's, you know, one day like some player on television just said, oh, it was just his lucky day,” said Jadeja while speaking to JioStar.

Can Rajasthan Still Make The Playoffs?

The win didn't help Rajasthan gain a spot in the points table, but they managed to improve their run rate to a major extent. They are now in the 8th place with 6 points while Gujarat are in the 3rd place with 12 points in their kitty. RCB continue to top the table with 14 points while Hardik Pandya 's Mumbai Indians maintain their stronghold in the second place.

