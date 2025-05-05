Sourav Ganguly Meets Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Offers Advice To Rajasthan Royals Prodigy: 'Play The Way You Play Fearless Cricket'

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been a revelation in IPL 2025. The 14-year-old became the youngest centurion ever in IPL history when he struck a 35-ball hundred against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur.

Sourav Ganguly Meets Vaibhav Suryavanshi After KKR vs RR Match

Sourav Ganguly reportedly met Vaibhav after the Kolkata Knight Riders ' match against the Rajasthan Royals . As reported by Sangbad Pratidin, the former Indian captain met the 14-year-old at the Eden Gardens. Before meeting Vaibhav, Ganguly also exchanged pleasantries with Sanju Samson and the head coach Rahul Dravid.

As per the report, the former KKR captain had a look at his bat and advised the RR opener not to change his approach. As quoted by Sangbad Pratidin, he said, "I have seen your game. Keep playing the way you play fearless cricket. There is no need to change the game. Vaibhav has had two disappointing innings since he struck that century against Gujarat .

Rajasthan Royals Endured A Poor IPL 2025 Campaign

Rajasthan already crashed out of the IPL 2025 playoff race, and they are only playing for pride in the remaining games.

Rajasthan messed it up again as they faltered in the chase against KKR. While chasing 206 runs, the visitors were on course towards a famous victory, riding on Riyan Parag's brilliant 95. They were struggling at 71-5, and from there he single-handedly led Rajasthan almost to the brink of a win. But after his dismissal, KKR hit back, and despite Shubham Dubey's heroics, they lost the match by a solitary run. The win didn't have any effect on their IPL 2025 campaign, but KKR boosted their playoff hopes.