Sourav Ganguly Meets Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Offers Advice To Rajasthan Royals Prodigy: 'Play The Way You Play Fearless Cricket'

Updated May 5th 2025, 18:56 IST
Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been a revelation in IPL 2025. The 14-year-old became the youngest centurion ever in IPL history when he struck a 35-ball hundred against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur.
Sourav Ganguly reportedly met Vaibhav after the Kolkata Knight Riders ' match against the Rajasthan Royals . As reported by Sangbad Pratidin, the former Indian captain met the 14-year-old at the Eden Gardens. Before meeting Vaibhav, Ganguly also exchanged pleasantries with Sanju Samson and the head coach Rahul Dravid.
Also Read: Ex-England Manager Gareth Southgate Awestruck By IPL Extravaganza: 'Going Back To The Era Of Kapil Dev And Sunil Gavaskar'
As per the report, the former KKR captain had a look at his bat and advised the RR opener not to change his approach. As quoted by Sangbad Pratidin, he said, "I have seen your game. Keep playing the way you play fearless cricket. There is no need to change the game. Vaibhav has had two disappointing innings since he struck that century against Gujarat .
Also Read: IPL 2025: Skipper Riyan Parag Pinpoints Reason Behind RR's Narrow Defeat Against KKR, Takes Blame For The 'Miscalculation'
Rajasthan already crashed out of the IPL 2025 playoff race, and they are only playing for pride in the remaining games.
Rajasthan messed it up again as they faltered in the chase against KKR. While chasing 206 runs, the visitors were on course towards a famous victory, riding on Riyan Parag's brilliant 95. They were struggling at 71-5, and from there he single-handedly led Rajasthan almost to the brink of a win. But after his dismissal, KKR hit back, and despite Shubham Dubey's heroics, they lost the match by a solitary run. The win didn't have any effect on their IPL 2025 campaign, but KKR boosted their playoff hopes.
Rajasthan encountered a disappointing campaign, and the absence of Sanju Samson might have been the reason for their downfall this season. Samson suffered a side strain and has been on the sidelines for the last few matches. Riyan Parag deputised in his absence, and it remains to be seen whether he comes back in the remainder of IPL 2025.
Published May 5th 2025, 18:49 IST