Sunil Gavaskar Trolls RR's Riyan Parag Hilariously Over His Unique Bowling Action vs KKR, Says 'Bit Like Mixed Pakodas'

KKR vs RR, IPL 2025: Riyan Parag truly played a captain's knock against Kolkata on Sunday at the Eden Gardens, but unfortunately, that was not good enough for Rajasthan as they lost the game by a run. Parag hit a breathtaking 95 off 45 balls to get Rajasthan close, but not over the line. Parag's scintillating knock was laced with eight sixes and six fours.

The part-time spinner also rolled his arms over during the game where he bowled three overs conceding 21 runs and picking up a wicket, that too of his opposite number, Ajinkya Rahane. While Parag was bowling, former India opener Sunil Gavaskar, who was on commentary, roasted the Assam -born hilariously.

Gavaskar said to his fellow commentators Alan Wilkins and Eoin Morgan, "Have you ever had a plate of pakodas, mixed pakodas?"

Wilkins replied, "Well, go on, yes I have."

‘Bit like the mixed pakodas’

Gavaskar continued, "So it's a bit like the mixed pakodas, potato pakoda, then capsicum pakoda, onion pakoda, bit of everything, mixed pakoda, that's the kind of bowling that he has."

Wilkins once again replied, "Oh gosh, I've heard some descriptions of a bowler, what do you call it? Love it, Sunny. Beautiful."

Royals Season to Forget

It has been a dreadful season for the Rajasthan-based franchise. Sanju Samson , who is their regular captain, was not available and that hurt them a lot. In 12 games this season, all they have managed to win is three games. They are already out of the playoff race. They have a lot of thinking to do as a team ahead of next season.