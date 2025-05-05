Ex-PAK Players Reveal True Colors, Unite Against Sunil Gavaskar's Take of Pakistan Missing the Asia Cup After Pahalgam Attack

The inhuman and heinous attack on unarmed tourists in Pahalgam has left Indians infuriated. The cowardly and shameful act carried out by the terrorists killed 26 civilians, out of which many were tourists.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly written to the International Cricket Council (ICC) to avoid placing India and Pakistan in the same group in future events. Earlier this year, the BCCI remained firm on its stance and refrained from sending the Indian team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.

Ex-Pakistan Cricketers Team Up Against Sunil Gavaskar

Batting legend and the winner of the 1983 ODI World Cup, Sunil Gavaskar, recently gave a blunt take on the India-Pakistan cricketing ties. Without mincing his words, the former India skipper explained his doubts about Pakistan taking part in the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup.

The Asia Cup, which is scheduled to take place in September, will be hosted by both India and Sri Lanka. UAE is being considered as one of the neutral venues to host the India vs. Pakistan matches. Gavaskar's comments haven't gone down well with former Pakistan cricketers, including the likes of Javed Miandad and Mushtaq Ahmed.

"Sunny bhai is a respectful, down-to-earth person who always stayed away from politics. I can't believe he said this," Miandad was quoted as saying by (link unavailable) "Sunny G" is loved on both sides of the border and is known for calling for sport to remain separate from politics, said Iqbal Qasim.

Former Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan, however, gave a very diplomatic answer and said that cricket should go on.

Big Problems For Pakistan In The Future

The BCCI had cut down on the India vs. Pakistan bilateral series after the unfortunate happenings of 26/11 in 2008. Since then, India plays Pakistan only in ICC tournaments, but given the current circumstances, that feels impossible too as of now.