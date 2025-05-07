IPL 2025: Threat to GT vs LSG Game? Chilling Email Threatens Bomb Blast, Security Stepped Up

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has received a bomb threat ahead of the IPL 2025 match between the Gujarat Titans and the Lucknow Super Giants.

The message had just a one-line warning which read - ‘We will blast your stadium’. The email was sent under the name 'Pakistan JK'.

It is also worth noting that this isn't the first IPL game to have received such a threat.

The Cricket Association of Bengal received a bomb threat via e-mail when the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings clashed at the Eden Gardens.

The CAB received the mail from an unknown ID, which was spotted during the match.

Why The Rise in Such Threats?

The Indian Armed Forces conducted a counterterrorism operation called Operation Sindoor, targeting important terrorist base camps in areas like Sialkot, Muridke, and Bahawalpur.

The Indian Army conducted precision strikes and made sure that no Pakistani military infrastructure was damaged, and it targeted prominent terrorist organizations like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed's principal locations.

The motive of the Wednesday night airstrikes was to exact revenge for the Pahalgam Terrorist Attack and set an example for counterterrorism measures.

Therefore, the threat which Ahmedabad received was taken seriously by local police and they ensured that security was heightened.

A bomb disposal unit along with a team of senior security officials did a comprehensive search inside of the stadium.

Security protocols have been increased not only at the Narendra Modi Stadium but also across multiple locations in Gujarat.

Will IPL Games Be Impacted?

As of now, no games have been called off in the cash-rich league. But there could be a few disruptions felt in the coming days.