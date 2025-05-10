IPL 2025 To Be Resumed Soon? BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Offers Big Update

Amid the ongoing tension between Indian and Pakistan, the IPL 2025 game between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala was called off. BCCI later confirmed the IPL has been suspended for a week.

BCCI Secretary Provides Huge Update On IPL 2025 Resumption

As per Cricbuzz, the BCCI will consult with the Indian Government and all the stakeholders before reaching a conclusion regarding the resumption of IPL 2025. 16 matches, including 12 group stage and four playoff games, are remaining in this campaign. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told Cricbuzz they will monitor the situation before deciding on a timeline.

“The BCCI suspended the IPL yesterday for a period of seven days, and, today, we are on the second day with five more days left. The BCCI is closely monitoring the evolving situation and developments, and will take a call on IPL resumption after consulting all stakeholders of IPL and the concerned Government authorities."

He also mentioned that in the next 48 hours, they will sit down with the franchises, broadcasters, sponsors and all the state associations to determine the next steps.

"In the next 48 hours, we will begin consultations with the franchises, broadcasters, sponsors and the state associations slated to host the remaining matches before crystallizing a decision on the league's resumption.

"Given the importance of IPL at this juncture, it will also be prudent and necessary to take the nod of the Government of India before finalising the time for its restart. BCCI will duly announce the date of IPL restart once the whole process is over in due course of time."

BCCI Considering Three Alternate Venues To Conduct Remaining IPL 2025